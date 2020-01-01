Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A winter storm moving into the Rockies was producing high wind Wednesday morning across parts of Colorado and Wyoming . There are reports of at least one semi truck knocked over on Interstate 25 near Cheyenne. A viral video on Twitter showed another losing control and crashing through the median.
As of 10:45 a.m. CDOT issued a safety closure for northbound I-25 between Wellington and the state line due to multiple crashes in Wyoming. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning until 5 p.m. for the I-25 corridor of Larimer and Weld Counties. The warning lasts until 8 p.m. further north in Wyoming.
There is no word on when the road will be back open.