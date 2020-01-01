MEDINA ALERTDenver police search for suspect after man is seriously hurt in hit-and-run
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Weather, High Wind Warning, Interstate 25

DENVER (CBS4) – A winter storm moving into the Rockies was producing high wind Wednesday morning across parts of Colorado and Wyoming . There are reports of at least one semi truck knocked over on Interstate 25 near Cheyenne. A viral video on Twitter showed another losing control and crashing through the median.

As of 10:45 a.m. CDOT issued a safety closure for northbound I-25 between Wellington and the state line due to multiple crashes in Wyoming. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning until 5 p.m. for the I-25 corridor of Larimer and Weld Counties. The warning lasts until 8 p.m. further north in Wyoming.

There is no word on when the road will be back open.

Interstate 25 near the Colorado-Wyoming border on Wednesday morning. (credit: CDOT)

Chris Spears

Comments

Leave a Reply