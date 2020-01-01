(CBS4) – A semi truck blew over in high winds on Wednesday and officials briefly closed Highway 93 where it happened as a precaution. The closure of the highway was from Highway 128 in Boulder County to 64th Avenue in Arvada.
That stretch of road was the closed for 20 minutes.
The driver of the truck wasn’t injured, according to Arvada police.
Soon after it happpened, National Weather Service staff wrote on Twitter “Winds just to the West of this area are currently gusting up to 63 mph. Drivers use caution, especially in high profile vehicles.”
A winter storm moving into the Rockies was producing high wind Wednesday across parts of Colorado and Wyoming. There are also reports of at least one semi truck knocked over on Interstate 25 near Cheyenne.
CDOT also issued a safety closure for northbound I-25 between Wellington and the state line due to multiple crashes in Wyoming. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning until 5 p.m. for the I-25 corridor of Larimer and Weld Counties. The warning lasts until 8 p.m. further north in Wyoming.