AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police have captured the suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Christmas morning. Curtis Davis-Barnes, 36, was believed to be armed and dangerous.
On Wednesday, Dec. 25, at approximately 2:15 a.m., Aurora police officers responded to the 17000 block of East Kansas Place. When officers arrived they found a man inside a house with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced deceased on scene.
The victim was later identified as 39-year-old Aarion Earle Derritt. Investigators said Derritt died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Anyone who may be a witness, or has information about this homicide, is asked to call Aurora Police Agent Fredericksen at 303-739-6106. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913- STOP (7867).