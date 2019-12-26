AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — After a deadly shooting on Christmas morning, Aurora police are searching for a murder suspect who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Curtis Davis-Barnes, 36, is associated with a 2007 gray BMW 525 with license plate CPL-238.
“CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS, DO NOT APPROACH. If you see him immediately call 911,” police tweeted.
On Wednesday, Dec. 25, at approximately 2:15 a.m., Aurora police officers responded to the 17000 block of East Kansas Place. When officers arrived they found a man inside a house with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced deceased on scene.
Positive identification of the victim will be done by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.
“Officers are actively looking for the suspect involved in this incident,” police stated. “This investigation is still very active and ongoing and is being investigated by the Aurora Police Major Crimes/Homicide Unit.”
Anyone who may be a witness, or has information about this homicide, is asked to call Aurora Police Agent Fredericksen at 303-739-6106. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913- STOP (7867).