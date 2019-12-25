Cooler, Unsettled Rest Of WeekMeteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.

3 hours ago

Suspect Accused Of Robbing Bank, Throwing Money & Saying 'Merry Christmas'Police said the robber, later identified as David Oliver, 65, walked into the Academy Bank on 1 S. Tejon St., claimed to have a weapon and took cash from a teller before throwing it in the air and yelling, "Merry Christmas!"

13 hours ago

Two People, Dog Killed In Crash At Wadsworth & Jewell In LakewoodA man, woman and dog were killed in a rollover crash on Christmas Eve in Lakewood.

13 hours ago

Veterans Offer Free Rides To Military Members On Christmas Eve At DIAOn Christmas Eve, two veterans showed their appreciation for military members by offering them free rides from Denver International Airport.

13 hours ago

Aurora Police Deputy Chief Paul O'Keefe Withdraws As Interim Chief, Cites Nate Meier CaseThe Aurora Police Department's Deputy Chief Paul O'Keefe- who was slated to become interim chief in a week- withdrew his name from consideration Tuesday afternoon and announced his retirement, indicating his moves were due to the case of Nate Meier, an officer who was found drunk on the job earlier this year.

13 hours ago

San Miguel County Undersheriff Helps Rescue Texas Family Stuck In SnowA family from Texas was found alive after going missing for 24 hours in the San Juan National Forest in southwest Colorado.

13 hours ago