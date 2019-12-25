AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Police said an adult male was shot to death in the early morning hours of Christmas Day Wednesday. Police are looking for another adult male that witnesses believed to be involved with the murder.
An Aurora Police Department spokesman, Officer Matthew Longshore, told CBS4 that APD officers were called to a residence in the 17000 block of East Kansas Place at 2:15 a.m.
The deceased man was pronounced at the scene. The identity of the man will come from the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once notifications to family members have been completed.
Longshore provided no identity of the suspect, either, and said the relationship between the two is unclear at this point.
The suspect may have driven away from the scene but no details about he or his vehicle were given.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department’s investigating detective at 303 739-6106. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is already offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction in this case. Tips can be left with that agency at (720) 913- STOP (7867).