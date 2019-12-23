Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — In-N-Out Burger is coming to Aurora, city officials announced Monday.
It's official! @InNOutBurger is coming to Aurora. 🍔🤤 #InNOutSecretMenu #FlyingDutchman #AnimalStyleFries pic.twitter.com/Eqkcp4K3pd
— City of Aurora, CO (@AuroraGov) December 23, 2019
It will be located at the Town Center in Aurora, where the T.G.I. Fridays was located. Officials did not say when the restaurant in Aurora was scheduled to open.
The chain plans to open locations in Colorado Springs and Lone Tree in 2020.
In-N-Out officials have also submitted plans to open a location in Fort Collins.
