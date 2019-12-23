  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — In-N-Out Burger is coming to Aurora, city officials announced Monday.

It will be located at the Town Center in Aurora, where the T.G.I. Fridays was located. Officials did not say when the restaurant in Aurora was scheduled to open.

RELATED: In-N-Out Burger Gets Approval To Open Restaurant In Lone Tree

The chain plans to open locations in Colorado Springs and Lone Tree in 2020.

In-N-Out officials have also submitted plans to open a location in Fort Collins.

RELATED: In-N-Out Burger Hopes To Build Restaurant In Fort Collins

