



– Friends and family of fallen firefighter Ken Jones were joined by first responders from agencies across the state Friday to say goodbye at a ceremony at Waterstone Community Church. Jones was a firefighter from Summit County who died when he fell while fighting a fire at a Copper Mountain condo last weekend.

“I’ve never been more honored, more proud to be a firefighter in my entire life,” said Summit Fire and EMS Chief Jeff Berino. “The love and the companionship and the brother and sisterhood has been outstanding.”

Berino hired Ken 20 years ago and he said he thought of him as a son.

“He loved the fire service, but before that he loved his family.”

Berino said the most difficult moment was presenting flags to Jones’s wife, son and daughter.

“It’s tradition in the fire service to present flags and to kneel and thank them and to present the with a flag and a badge. And that tore me up,” he said.

And then they said goodbye with the tolling of a bell and the last call.

“That’s where they are paged to a call and don’t answer and then we say, ‘We’ve got it from here,’” the chief explained.

“The one message I left with everybody is that life is short and sometimes we take each day for granted and as fragile as it is in our business, we see life come and go every few days, but when is one of your own it’s even more difficult.”

Flags were ordered by Gov. Jared Polis to fly at half-staff across the state on Friday in memory of Jones, the late State Rep. Kimmi Lewis and Sgt. Joshua Voth, who died while on duty at the Colorado Department of Corrections.

The Summit Foundation, a local nonprofit, established a fund for Jones’ family. You can make checks payable to:

The Summit Foundation in memory of Ken Jones

PO Box 4000

Breckenridge, CO 80424

You can also donate online.