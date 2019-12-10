



– Flags will be flying at half-staff across Colorado on Friday in memory of a recently deceased state legislator, a state corrections employee and a high country firefighter. Gov. Jared Polis issued the statewide order on Monday.

Ken Jones

Summit County firefighter Ken Jones died in the line of the duty on Dec. 7 while battling a fire at a condo building at Copper Mountain.

Summit Fire and EMS officials say they’ve received numerous tokens of support since Jones’ death. They noted the Denver Fire Department scheduling two-hour slots for firefighters to stand guard around Jones’ body until the funeral on Friday in Littleton. Other fire departments have also offered to staff — Summit Fire and the Red, White and Blue Fire Departments — on the day of the funeral so staff and crews can attend the funeral. The 20-year veteran’s death is the first for the department. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

The Summit Foundation, a local nonprofit, established a fund for Jones’ family. You can donate online or mail checks payable to:

The Summit Foundation in memory of Ken Jones

PO Box 4000

Breckenridge, CO 80424

Kimmi Lewis

State Rep. Kimmi Lewis was a Republican Colorado lawmaker who represented a wide swath of Colorado’s Eastern Plains and served as an advocate for farmers and ranchers.

She died on Dec. 6 at age 62 after a battle with cancer. She served in the Colorado Legislature from 2016 until her death and a memorial service for her will take place on Friday.

Josh Voth

Sgt. Joshua Voth died while on duty in a boiler explosion accident at a prison in southern Colorado.

The 28 year old Colorado Department of Corrections worker was killed on Dec. 4 at the Fremont Correctional Facility in Canon City. His title was Correctional Support Licensed Trade Supervisor and his job was to help teach offenders valuable trade skills. A memorial service for Voth, who was a husband and father of three young children, will be held on Friday.