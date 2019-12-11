



– The family of Ken Jones, a Summit Fire and EMS firefighter who died in the line of duty, will not have to worry about making their mortgage payment anymore. The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation stepped up to assume the debt.

The foundation made the announcement on Wednesday. Jones died early in the morning on Dec. 7.

He responded to a condominium fire and fell from the roof in Copper Mountain.

“Ken Jones dedicated his life to public service. He spent two decades protecting his community as a firefighter, and now I am calling on that same community, as well as Americans across the country to do the same for his family,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

The 46-year-old spent 20 years with the department. He left behind his wife, son and daughter.

Organizers say Keri, Ken’s wife, was surprised at the news, and then thanked them.

“Now my kids can stay in their home,” she said.

The foundation’s mission is to honor FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001.

A funeral for Jones will be Friday in Littleton. It is not open to the public.

A full honor procession is scheduled for 11 a.m. Further details about the route have not been announced.

The Summit Foundation, a local nonprofit, established a fund for Jones’ family. You can make checks payable to:

The Summit Foundation in memory of Ken Jones

PO Box 4000

Breckenridge, CO 80424

You can also donate online.