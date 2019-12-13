



– Firefighters from around Colorado joined the family of Ken Jones to honor his life on Friday. Jones was a firefighter from Summit County who died when he fell while fighting a fire in Copper Mountain last weekend.

Copter4 flew over the procession as the fire truck carried the flag-draped casket from the funeral home to Waterstone Community Church in Littleton.

The full-honor procession started a little after 9 a.m. at the Horan McConaty funeral home in Lakewood, passed by Bear Creek Lake State Park and ended at the church in Littleton.

The ceremony inside the church is private, with full firefighter funeral traditions that include a bell ceremony, flag folding, last radio call and the firefighter’s prayer.

Those who knew Jones say it’s a privilege to celebrate his life.

“They are so intent on showing the respect and admiration they had for Ken. They were worried over every little detail, from the engines being clean, to the awards on their suit jackets.. they feel like Ken deserved that kind of respect and admiration,” said Summit County Fire spokesman Steve Lipscher.

Flags were ordered by Gov. Jared Polis to fly at half-staff across the state on Friday in memory of Jones, the late State Rep. Kimmi Lewis and Sgt. Joshua Voth, who died while on duty at the Colorado Department of Corrections.

RELATED: Foundation Picks Up Mortgage Payments For Fallen Summit County Firefighter

The Summit Foundation, a local nonprofit, established a fund for Jones’ family. You can make checks payable to:

The Summit Foundation in memory of Ken Jones

PO Box 4000

Breckenridge, CO 80424

You can also donate online.