DENVER (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren announced Thursday she has hired a state director in Colorado and will open multiple offices in the state. It’s the latest move by the Massachusetts senator in a Western state that’s part of the Super Tuesday contests in March.
Super Tuesday is on March 3, the Tuesday after the final early state, South Carolina, votes in the presidential primary. Currently 15 states including Colorado are scheduled to vote on Super Tuesday.
Warren said PaaWee Rivera, who worked on her 2018 Senate campaign in Massachusetts, will run her Colorado operation. Warren plans to open offices in Denver, Boulder and elsewhere.
In 2016, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won Colorado’s caucus over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. But the caucus system has been replaced by an open primary in which voters unaffiliated with either party can also cast ballots.
Sanders is the only other 2020 hopeful with state staff in Colorado right now, and on Thursday his campaign announced it had hired a second staffer to serve as field director there. The state’s senior senator, Michael Bennet, is also running for president and his campaign is headquartered in the Denver metro area.
Warren has visited the Denver area once already in the campaign and snared the endorsements of several high-profile state legislators.
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press
