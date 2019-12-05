DENVER (CBS4) – Bernie Sanders won Colorado in the 2016 primary. Now, his campaign is expanding its footprint in the Centennial state ahead of the 2020 election.
The Sanders campaign says in a press release they’ve hired a new state field director. In June, it brought on a new state director. So far this campaign season, Bernie 2020 has held more than 450 phone banks, canvass events and other group events in Colorado, with 91,000 involved one way or another with the campaign. Those events include financial contributions, house party hostings or volunteering.
“In 2016, Bernie won Colorado in a dominating fashion, and we are on track to do the same thing in 2020,” Pilar Chapa, Bernie 2020 Colorado State Director, said in a release. “For months, our campaign has been putting in the hard work and organizing across Colorado. Coloradans are going to continue to support Bernie because they know he has always been and always will be fighting for them.”
Sanders held a rally at Civic Center Park in Denver in September. More than 10,000 people attended that rally.
For the first time, Colorado will be one of the many states holding a primary election on Super Tuesday, or March 3, 2020.
