BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder has more snow than it knows what to do with. It saw its third biggest snow in 24 hours on Tuesday. The city got nearly two feet of snow — and ran out of room for it.
The extreme situation called for extraordinary action. Public Works did the only thing it could do. It loaded pile after pile of snow on truck after truck and hauled it to one of the few places that would take salt-tainted snow — and has room for it: Boulder Municipal Airport.
Public Works says it has hauled 320 tons of snow that its plows had pushed off roads and onto sidewalks and down the middle of streets. And, it hasn’t even gotten to side streets.
“We’re sorry. It’s a lot of snow,” says Kelly Wasserbach with Public Works.
She’s urging residents to have patience and help each other out.
“We got folks on 24-7 coverage. We’re tired. We’re all going to get through this together. It’s not going to happen overnight.”
RELATED: Historic Snow Totals Recorded In Fort Collins
Wasserbach says the plows likely won’t get to most neighborhood streets until Monday.
CUTE VIDEO: 2-Year-Old Boy Helps With ‘Snow Mowing’