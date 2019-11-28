Shoppers And Vendors Brave Cold Weather To Attend Denver's Christkindl MarketWith the snow cleared from the sidewalks and temperatures well below freezing, the Denver Christkindl Market was still buzzing with activity Wednesday night.

52 minutes ago

Snow-Covered Sidewalks Leave People With Disabilities Dependent On The Kindness Of StrangersRandy Kilbourn took CBS4 reporter Karen Morfitt along as he attempted to get downtown from his home near 14th and Logan in Capitol Hill neighborhood.

1 hour ago

Not As Cold But Get Ready For Some Wind!Watch Ashton Altieri's forecast.

5 hours ago

50th Anniversary Tour Of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Makes A Stop In DenverThe musical phenomenon 'Jesus Christ Superstar' is stopping in Denver this week on its 50th anniversary tour.

17 hours ago

Nuggets Fans Line Up To Buy New City Edition JerseysThe Nuggets will wear the City Edition jerseys seven times this season.

17 hours ago

How A Fossil Find Turns Into A Muddy MessIt's likely no one noticed more how Colorado's spring 2019 snow quickly turned to summer weather than the paleontologists and volunteers from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

17 hours ago