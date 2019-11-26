



– As more than 15 inches of snow fell in 15 hours, Northern Colorado communities like Loveland, Timnath, Wellington, Estes Park and Fort Collins were brought to a halt. Roadways to Estes Park from Fort Collins and Loveland were closed due to heavy snow. The highway from Ted’s Corner to Wyoming was also closed.

The 15.5 inches of snow that were recorded in Fort Collins was the second most snow on record in Fort Collins in November.

Many residents in Fort Collins were asked to stay home from work and school. Poudre Valley Schools cancelled classes, as did Colorado State University. Crews worked before sunrise to clear the snow from roadways and sidewalks through Old Town Fort Collins.

“(I haven’t seen) anything like this, so fast. It is pretty crazy,” said Donny Espinoza, a Fort Collins resident.

Espinoza, and others, were the few brave enough to head to Old Town in the early hours to buy coffee of breakfast. Olivia Spanos, a local educator, said she didn’t feel the need to drive in the snow. However, she was open to walking to a coffee shop. Others elected to ride their bikes which were outfitted with snow tires.

“It’s actually not that cold out, it is just a lot of snow,” Spanos told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

Viewer Alexis Palmer sent CBS4 photos of a turkey using the crosswalk at Harmony Road during the middle of the storm. That was likely more safe for the turkey, with less traffic.

As the sun started to peek through the clouds, hundreds of children and their parents, made their way to the edge of Horsetooth Reservoir. A large hill, designed for disc golf, made for the perfect sledding hill.

“We made a ginormous jump (for sledding),” said Cruz Baca, a nine-year-old students at Olander elementary.

“You can catch a lot of speed and go really high,” said Jackson Hafner, Baca’s classmate and friend.

With Thanksgiving break to follow their snow day, some Fort Collins children said this was the perfect way to start an extended vacation.

“It’s really fun. Because, when I get home I get to have hot chocolate,” Hafner said.

