(CBS4) — It’s not always easy to get your kids to help out around the house, but when it was time to remove snow from the driveway, 2-year-old Grayson was ready and willing. It’s just not clear how much he actually helped…
Hardest working 2yo I know. Taking snow mowing requests now! pic.twitter.com/qOgBJ55c7L
— Karen Morfitt (@KarenMorfitt) November 26, 2019
His mom, CBS4 Reporter Karen Morfitt, shared video of him all bundled up on Tuesday morning during the snowstorm.
“Hardest working [2 year old] I know,” Morfitt wrote. “Taking snow mowing requests now!”
