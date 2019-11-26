  • CBS4On Air

(CBS4) — It’s not always easy to get your kids to help out around the house, but when it was time to remove snow from the driveway, 2-year-old Grayson was ready and willing. It’s just not clear how much he actually helped…

His mom, CBS4 Reporter Karen Morfitt, shared video of him all bundled up on Tuesday morning during the snowstorm.

“Hardest working [2 year old] I know,” Morfitt wrote. “Taking snow mowing requests now!”

