DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado state Sen. Angela Williams is suspending her campaign for U.S. Senate, according to a statement released Wednesday. Williams said she will now run for re-election to the statehouse in 2020.

Angela Williams (credit: Colorado General Assembly)

“The past few months on this campaign have been a journey that I will never forget,” Williams said in a press release. “I want to sincerely thank all of the campaign’s allies for their support. Your long hours of volunteering, grassroots contributions, and statements of support will never be forgotten.”

Colorado’s 2020 Senate race is expected to be one of the most expensive in the country. Several democrats are campaigning to unseat U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, including John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff.

Sen. Cory Gardner

Sen. Cory Gardner (R) Colorado (credit: CBS)

“Unfortunately, even now, as female candidates enjoy a historic level of support from voters, there are still elements of the Democratic Party seeking to promote male candidates at the expense of talented and smart progressive women,” Williams stated.

On Twitter Wednesday, Hickenlooper wished Williams the best, calling her a “steadfast advocate for small businesses, women, and people of color.

Also on Twitter, Andrew Romanoff said Williams brought a “unique voice, a wealth of experience & a deep commitment to improving the lives of Coloradans.”

Williams will run against Rep. James Coleman for Senate District 33 in northeast Denver. Coleman currently represents District 7, which was formerly held by Williams.

