DENVER (CBS4) – It’s official. Colorado’s race for the United States Senate will feature two heavyweights in 2020. Former governor and former presidential candidate John Hickenlooper announced overnight that he is joining the pool of Democrats vying for Colorado’s Senate seat in 2020, a seat currently held by Republican Sen. Cory Gardner.
Hickenlooper announced his intentions in a campaign video released on YouTube late Wednesday night.
Hickenlooper’s path to the Democratic nomination is not a simple one. At least 11 other people have declared their candidacy for the seat as well.
- Daniel Baer, a former diplomat under President Barack Obama and more recently the head of Colorado’s Department of Higher Education.
- Mike Johnston, a former state senator and 2018 gubernatorial candidate, who served as principal of Mapleton Expeditionary School of the Arts and an education advisor to President Barack Obama.
- Alice Madden, a former state House majority leader and 2016 candidate for the University of Colorado’s Board of Regents.
- Andrew Romanoff, former speaker of the state House and 2010 Senate candidate against Michael Bennet and 2014 House candidate against Mike Coffman.
- John Walsh, Colorado’s former U.S. attorney appointed by President Barack Obama.
- Angela Williams, a state senator representing Denver known for her work on business issues.
- Diana Bray, a clinical psychologist and climate activist from Englewood.
- Lorena Garcia, Executive Director of Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition, a nonprofit group.
- Stephany Rose Spaulding, 2018 candidate for U.S. House against Doug Lamborn, pastor, teacher, and community activist.
- Michelle Ferrigno Warren, an author and a member of the Christian Community Development Association.
- Trish Zornio, a scientist from Superior.
A recent Emerson poll found in a hypothetical matchup between Gardner and Hickenlooper, Hickenlooper holds a strong 53%-40% lead. Of those polled, 8% are undecided.
The state Democratic primary will take place next summer.
