



– Patrick Frazee left court in Cripple Creek Monday afternoon with heavy security and a sentence that should keep him in prison for the rest of his life. The jury convicted Frazee of first-degree murder in the killing of Kelsey Berreth

Frazee was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 156 years. He was convicted of all counts, including first-degree murder, three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body.

“It’s a sweet day in the sense that justice is brought to Patrick Frazee for this brutal, gruesome, senseless murder,” said District Attorney Dan May.

Prosecutors believe Berreth was murdered in her Woodland Park home in Colorado. She was last seen on Thanksgiving Day 2018 on security video at a grocery store. Her body has not been found.

At the sentencing hearing, Kelsey Berreth was described as a wonderful smiling woman. Her mother Cheryl’s written statement called Frazee a “sick man” and questioned whether he would have killed their baby, Kaylee, after killing her mother.

“When we first learned how terrible it really was, it was a nightmare because we knew what her last moments were like,” said Prosecutor Jennifer Viehman.

Prosecutors leaned on the testimony of Krystal Lee, Frazee’s on-again, off-again girlfriend. She claimed Frazee tried three times to get her to murder Berreth and eventually admitted to killing her himself in Berreth’s home.

Clinton Cline knew Frazee and had worked with him on a wild donkey herd.

“[Frazee] doesn’t meet the profile of the guy I knew,” said Cline. “But people do things you get shocked about all the time.”

CBS4 Investigator Rick Sallinger was in the courtroom for the verdict and said that Frazee showed no emotion as the verdict was read.

Frazee no emotion. Stared straight ahead at jury. Berreth family and supporters tears in some eyes, couple had arms around each other. — Rick Sallinger (@ricksallinger) November 18, 2019

Krystal Lee took a plea bargain and faces anywhere from probation to three years in prison. The District Attorney called the plea bargain “a deal with the devil,” but he said without Lee’s testimony they wouldn’t have had a case.

WATCH: Full news conference following Patrick Frazee’s conviction and sentencing: