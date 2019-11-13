Filed Under:Colorado News, Kelsey Berreth, Patrick Frazee


TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The judge hearing the murder trial of Patrick Frazee says closing arguments could happen as early as Friday. Both prosecutors and the defense says they are ready.

A DNA analyst took the stand on Wednesday. She confirmed blood from the fire place and baby gate inside Kelsey Berreth’s condo in Woodland Parks is hers.

Prosecutors say Frazee killed his fiance, Berreth, on Thanksgiving Day.

Several of Berreth’s co-workers testified as witnesses. One said they had dinner with Berreth on Nov. 20 – two days before Thanksgiving. The co-worker said Berreth seemed like her happy, normal self.

Frazee faces a murder charge. Witnesses testified he was a beneficiary of Berreth’s life insurance policy.

