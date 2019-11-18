BREAKING NEWSJury convicts Patrick Frazee in murder of Kelsey Berreth
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The jury has convicted Patrick Frazee of first-degree murder in the killing of Kelsey Berreth. Jurors began deliberating the case on Monday morning.

(credit: Facebook/Missing Mother – Kelsey Berreth)

Prosecutors believe Berreth was murdered in her Woodland Park home in Colorado. She was last seen on Thanksgiving Day 2018 on security video at a grocery store. Her body has not been found.

Patrick Frazee (credit: CBS)

Prosecutors insist Frazee is guilty of first-degree murder by killing the mother of their 2-year-old child with a baseball bat. They also say that Krystal Lee, Frazee’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, claimed Frazee tried three times to get her to murder Berreth and then he said he killed her himself in Berreth’s home.

Kelsey Berreth's home in Woodland Park

Kelsey Berreth’s home in Woodland Park (credit: CBS)

CBS4 Investigator Rick Sallinger was in the courtroom for the verdict and said that Frazee showed no emotion as the verdict was read.

Jurors asked a question of the judge just before 1 p.m. and requested to see a still frame picture from a security camera of Frazee at Berreth’s condo.

Kelsey Berreth (credit: Woodland Park Police)

Frazee was convicted of all counts, including first-degree murder, three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder, and tampering with a deceased human body. He was also convicted on two sentence enhancers for violent crime, one resulting in death and the other for using a weapon.

With the first-degree murder conviction, Frazee faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

