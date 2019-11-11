Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – As predicted, cold and snowy weather moved into Colorado overnight, and for anyone who planned to go to the Veterans Day ceremony at Fort Logan National Cemetery — it is not taking place. The cancellation announcement was made on Friday.
The national cemetery is known for holding some of the most moving commemoration events in the state. Organizers decided to cancel it for the safety of visitors and staff due to the weather conditions. It was 11 degrees at daybreak in Denver on Monday and snow was falling steadily.
More than 100,000 people are buried at the cemetery.
See the list of Veterans Day events at other national cemeteries on a special page of va.gov.
