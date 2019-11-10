DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 compiled a list of metro area businesses which are paying tribute to past and current active-duty veterans on Monday, Veterans Day, by offering free meals and other services.

Golden Corral holds its 20th annual tradition by welcoming veterans through its doors for a free dinner buffet and beverage from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday is also the last day of Golden Corral’s week-long fundraiser for Disabled American Veterans, a 99-year-old nonprofit organization. Guests are encouraged to contribute.

A family-owned national chain, Hamburger Stand, has a day-long offer open to service men and women. Those who bring their military ID or wear their uniform will receive a burger, fries and soda.

Bubba’s 33 at on Parker Road in Aurora extends the same sort of offer between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

MOD Pizza is doubling orders for veterans, giving a free pizza or salad away with purchase of any pizza or salad of equal value.

Rodizio Grill, at 18th and Wynkoop Streets, will stretch the occasion over four days, Monday through Thursday. Service members who provide a military ID or Proof of Service will receive a complimentary meal.

Denver’s Finest Barber Lounge on Platte Street is offering free haircuts to veterans between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.

Metro Express Car Wash will wash veterans’ vehicles for free from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Veterans Day, rain or shine, at South Santa Fe Drive and Oxford Avenue. The business says it coordinates with the Grace For Vets organization to provide the service at several thousand car washes across the U.S. and in four other countries.

“It’s an exciting and emotional day for everyone,” Metro Express Operating Partner John Michael Fery stated in a press release. “Our management team and employees look forward to giving back to those that have given so much.”

Have no destination to drive? Consider a state park. Colorado Parks and Wildlife will open the gates to its 41 state parks for any past or current service members all day Monday. A Veterans Affairs health identification card or current Colorado drivers license with the veteran seal are also accepted forms of ID for entry. Fishing and camping fees still apply, but fees are waived for any people inside a veteran’s vehicle at the gate.

“It’s our small but sincere gesture of appreciation for those who have selflessly protected our country,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow in a press release. “We want to recognize our brave military members for safeguarding our way of life.”

If they roll up their sleeves at one of five metro-area American Family Care facilities, veterans will receive a free flu shot Monday. The locations are:

1295 Colorado Boulevard

760 South Colorado Boulevard

3800 Irving Street

777 East Speer Boulevard

8006 East Arapahoe Road

The Dumb Friends League is waiving adoption fees on Veterans Day. The standard adoption process screening of applicants still applies, but all pets are available. Petco picks up the entire tab Monday. Otherwise, Lockheed Martin covers half the adoption fees for veterans the rest of the year.

Lastly, Warfighter Hemp is offering a 50% discount on CBD products Monday, up from 25% that was previously offered. It’s a permanent change after Monday. The Boulder business’s founder hopes to reach veterans not satisfied with prescribed opioid treatments for chronic pain, insomnia, or PTSD.

“When Warfighter Hemp was founded,” Steve Danyluk wrote in a statement, “it was not with the intention of getting rich, it was with the intent to help the men and women in the Veteran community who we feel had served their country honourably, often at grave personal risk.”