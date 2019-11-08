Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Fort Logan National Cemetery announced this year’s Veteran’s Day ceremony is canceled due to the potential for severe weather. The ceremony was set to take place on Monday at 11 a.m.
In a statement Friday afternoon, the cemetery said, “With concerns for the safety of our visitors and staff in mind and due to forecasted severe weather, Fort Logan National Cemetery has canceled the planned ceremony for Veteran’s Day.”
For more information, visit the Fort Logan Cemetery page on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website. For the latest forecast information, visit the CBS4 Weather page.
