JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Apex Fire burning near Golden did not grow overnight, sheriff’s officials say. The fire started on Saturday afternoon as Denver broke a high temperature record.
The fire was last reported at 17 acres and 25% contained.
Crews will monitor hotspots on Sunday. No flames or smoke were visible in the morning.
Sheriff’s officials say damage to the park and the Apex Trail will be looked over. Both are still closed.
A cause has not been released.
