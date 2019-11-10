  • CBS4On Air

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Apex Fire burning near Golden did not grow overnight, sheriff’s officials say. The fire started on Saturday afternoon as Denver broke a high temperature record.

Firefighters battle the Apex Fire in Jefferson County. (credit: Evergreen Fire Rescue)

The fire was last reported at 17 acres and 25% contained.

(credit: Evergreen Fire Rescue)

Crews will monitor hotspots on Sunday. No flames or smoke were visible in the morning.

(credit: CBS)

Sheriff’s officials say damage to the park and the Apex Trail will be looked over. Both are still closed.

RELATED: Stay Off Closed Trails: Jeffco Open Space Issuing More Citations Lately

A cause has not been released.

