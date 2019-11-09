Comments
DENVER (CBS)- Denver smashes the long standing record high for Saturday! The 92 year old record was 76 set back in 1927. At 1:11 pm on Saturday afternoon the temperature soared to 77 degrees at DIA.
The normal high for this time of year in the Mile High City is 55 degrees! So this is unseasonably warm for November. The reason for the warmth is a high pressure ridge bringing in warming west/southwest winds that helped to mix the atmosphere and get the hotter temperatures going on the surface.
A cold front is still expected to move in late Sunday and deliver another chilly change in time for Veteran’s Day.
