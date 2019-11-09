  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMCollege Football
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    7:00 PMMom
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Apex Park, Jeffco Open Space, Jefferson County News


JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Jefferson County responded to a small brush fire near Heritage Park. The sheriff’s office says no homes are threatened.

Fire at Apex Park in Jefferson County (credit: CBS)

The fire started at Apex Park which was closed for muddy conditions. It remains closed.

RELATED: Stay Off Closed Trails: Jeffco Open Space Issuing More Citations Lately

The fire is about 1/8th of an acre in size, sheriff’s officials say.

Details about how the fire started have not been released.

Comments