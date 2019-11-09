Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Jefferson County responded to a small brush fire near Heritage Park. The sheriff’s office says no homes are threatened.
The fire started at Apex Park which was closed for muddy conditions. It remains closed.
The fire is about 1/8th of an acre in size, sheriff’s officials say.
Details about how the fire started have not been released.
