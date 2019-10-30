DENVER (CBS4) – After Tuesday’s hundreds of flight cancellations and delays, a calmer day is expected at Denver International Airport on Wednesday. A CBS4 crew spotted a steady stream of cars heading to the airport on snowy Pena Boulevard early Wednesday morning, a good sign that passengers are expecting to head out to their destinations without too much hindrance.
According to FlightAware.com, 100 delays were reported at DIA on Wednesday and there were a total of 21 cancellations.
It was 5 degrees just before 7 a.m. at the time of CBS4’s report. A total of 7.7 inches of snow were officially recorded at the airport on Tuesday and early on Wednesday. CBS4’s Ashton Altieri said it’s unlikely there will be any more snow accumulation at the airport on Wednesday during the day, but temperatures will remain exceedingly cold.
On Tuesday the airport shared photos of planes being de-iced. They wrote on social media: “Thanks to the hundreds of people who worked throughout this storm to keep our passengers safe. Delays are possible in the morning, so remember to double check your flight status and arrive 2 hours before your flight.”
You must log in to post a comment.