DENVER (CBS4)– The number of delays and cancellations at Denver International Airport totaled more than 800 on Tuesday. That’s about half of the flights in and out of DIA on a typical travel day.
Denver and the urban corridor from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins is under a Winter Storm Warning through early Wednesday.
Most locations along the Front Range will see 6 to 12 inches of total snowfall, in addition to what accumulated on Monday.
The total number of delays at DIA is 347 and the total number of cancellations is 486 as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
A typical travel day at DIA has about 1,600 flights a day.
DIA recommends checking with your airline before driving to the airport.
