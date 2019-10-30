DENVER (CBS4) – The temperature in Denver officially dropped to 3 degrees above zero early Wednesday morning. It was cold enough to shatter the previous record low for October 30 by 4 degrees. It was our third record temperature in 3 days and one more record is expected Thursday morning.
The records on Monday and Tuesday were related to the daily high temperatures. Denver only reached 21 degrees on Monday and 18 degrees on Tuesday. It had never stayed so cold on these dates in the past so new “record coldest maximum” temperatures were set for October 28 and October 29.
One final record is expected Thursday morning when the combination of clear skies, mainly light winds, and snow on the ground allows temperatures to plunge below zero along the Front Range.
