DENVER (CBS4)– Plows will begin clearing residential streets early Wednesday morning. Denver Public Works said plowing will begin at 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Big plow operators will remain on duty throughout Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday morning, clearing main streets and dropping de-icer as needed.
Residential plows will hit the streets at 3 a.m. and continue clearing snow for 12 hours, until 3 p.m. Wednesday. When deployed, residential plows will take one pass down the center of every side street to prevent deep ice rutting and to keep streets safe for vehicles.
Residential plows will shave off the top few inches of snow and not expose the pavement. The residential plows also do not carry de-icing materials.
Denver and the urban corridor from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins is under a Winter Storm Warning through early Wednesday. Most locations will see 6 to 12 inches of total snowfall in addition to what accumulated on Monday.
Several schools in the Denver metro area closed early on Tuesday, including Denver Public Schools.
