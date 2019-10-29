DENVER (CBS4) – The second arctic front to slam into Colorado in just two days arrived earlier than expected Tuesday. The accelerated arrival means snow will fall for the morning commute and should continue through the evening commute as well.
Denver and the urban corridor from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins is under a Winter Storm Warning through early Wednesday.
Most locations will see 6 to 12 inches of total snowfall (on top of what accumulated on Monday!).
In the mountains, accumulation will generally range from 8 to 16 inches through Tuesday night with the highest amounts on northwest-facing slopes above 10,000 feet.
Meanwhile, on the Eastern Plains snowfall is expected to reach 8 to 10 inches including along the I-70 and I-76 corridors east of the metro area.
As the snow falls and travel remains challenging, temperatures will remain in the deep freeze with highs mainly in the teens even at lower elevations. Wednesday will be similar with morning temperatures in the single digits and afternoon temperatures generally staying below 20.
Several records are expected to be broken including a record low for October 30 Wednesday morning and a new record low for the entire month of October on Thursday when Denver drops below zero.
The Denver Zoo closed to visitors on Tuesday in the snowy weather. The University of Denver also closed, but all major school districts remained open. See the full list of school delays and closings at CBSDenver.com/school-closings/.
