Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Multiple large school districts in the Denver metro area are letting students out early on Tuesday, including Denver Public Schools. More snow is expect to fall through the afternoon and evening.
Denver Public Schools will be doing a staggered early release today, Tuesday, Oct. 29, due to weather and travel conditions.
Middle schools and high schools will be released at noon.
Elementary schools, including K-8 schools, will be released at 2 p.m.
— DenverPublicSchools (@DPSNewsNow) October 29, 2019
EARLY CLOSURES:
- Adams 12 Five Star Schools will follow its Early Release schedule (the schedule that normally used on a weekly basis on Wednesdays)
- Aurora Public Schools will be dismissed two hours early
- Denver Public Schools will be doing a staggered early release: Middle schools and high schools will be released at noon, elementary schools, including K-8 schools, will be released at 2 p.m. The later release for elementary schools is to allow parents more time to get to bus drop-off locations to meet their students. Buses are expected to drop off students at their normal afternoon bus stops between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. For young students who do not ride the bus, school staff will remain at the school until all children have been picked up by a parent or authorized guardian.
- Cherry Creek School District schools will be dismissed two hours early
- Littleton Public Schools will be dismiss two hours early
- Mapleton Public Schools will be dismissed two hours early
Several school districts have cancelled after-school activities for Tuesday, including Denver, WeldRE4, Jefferson County Schools, and Douglas County Schools.
