Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Ten years after ridesharing service Uber first launched in San Francisco, the business is launching a pilot program in select American cities that will allow clients to bring pets aboard for the ride.
DENVER (CBS4) — Ten years after ridesharing service Uber first launched in San Francisco, the business is launching a pilot program in select American cities that will allow clients to bring pets aboard for the ride.
Called “Uber Pets,” the idea will roll out in Austin, Denver, Nashville, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Tampa Bay on October 16.
All Uber riders will be able to bring household pets along for $4 per ride, on top of normal fares. Rider can select Uber Pet on the regular app and see the charge upfront charge.
Riders with service animals will not be charged, according to Uber.
RELATED In Denver, Uber And RTD Form Unique Partnership
RELATED New Type Of Uber Service Debuts In Colorado Ski Towns
You must log in to post a comment.