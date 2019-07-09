DENVER (CBS4)– Uber says it wants to be the ride share company that works with public transportation. Denver is the only place in the world where riders can use their Uber app to buy tickets for an RTD bus or train.
People have used the Uber app to buy 1,200 tickets for public transit in just two months.
Both RTD and Uber are calling the partnership, started six months ago, a success.
“We have seen that more Uber trips in Denver are starting or ending near a train or transit station since the project launched this year,” said RTD CEO and general manager Dave Genova.
“Denver and RTD have created something here that other cities around the world are looking to emulate,” said Uber head of transit David Reich.
The app is the first of its kind as a collaboration between Uber and RTD.