



— “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV star Duane Chapman has been diagnosed with a “life-threatening heart condition,” TMZ reported Friday. Chapman reportedly revealed his diagnosis in an upcoming episode of “The Dr. Oz Show.”

TMZ quoted Chapman as telling Dr. Oz he is a “ticking time bomb.”

Chapman reportedly learned the diagnosis after suffering a “heart emergency” at his home in Colorado earlier this month.

“Dog, who is on blood thinners, says he’s eating healthier and working to kick his smoking habit,” TMZ reported.

In late June, his wife and co-star, Beth, passed away following a long bout with throat cancer. She was 51. Hundreds attended her memorial service in Aurora.

Chapman tearfully told those gathered, “I cannot believe that she died, this is not possible. I want to wake up from a dream.”

Then early last month, someone broke into Chapman’s “Free as a Bird” bail bonds office in Edgewater. He did not search for the suspect.

“I’ve trusted these cops for 35 years. I had put your faith in cops, but don’t do nothing yourself,” Chapman said.

He was reportedly taken to a hospital after feeling a pain in his chest. TMZ reported Chapman may need “corrective surgery.”

“I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your well wishes – keep ’em coming,” a spokesperson for Chapman told CBS4.

The Chapmans starred in the popular reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which chronicled the adventures of their family-owned bounty hunting business and aired from 2004 to 2012.

The pair and their son Leland also starred in CMT’s reality series, “Dog and Beth: On the Hunt,” for three seasons from 2013 to 2015.

