  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Duane Chapman


EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4) – “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman is offering a bounty of his own after someone broke into his bail bond office in Colorado. It happened at the Edgewater store at 2547 Sheridan Boulevard sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Duane “Dog” Chapman (credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

The criminals took merchandise and items of personal value from Free AS A Bird Bail Bonds.

The break-in comes after the death of Chapman’s wife Beth earlier this summer. In a tweet, Chapman wrote “The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead.”

In the tweet, Chapman also says he’ll provide a “LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!!”

RELATED: Beth Chapman’s Final Reality Series Will Air In September

Edgewater police are asking anyone with any information about the crime that might be helpful to their investigation to contact them at 303-235-0500.

Comments