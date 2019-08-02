EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4) – “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman is offering a bounty of his own after someone broke into his bail bond office in Colorado. It happened at the Edgewater store at 2547 Sheridan Boulevard sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.
The criminals took merchandise and items of personal value from Free AS A Bird Bail Bonds.
The break-in comes after the death of Chapman’s wife Beth earlier this summer. In a tweet, Chapman wrote “The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead.”
The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead
LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!! https://t.co/TEUKHjOkvH
— Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) August 2, 2019
In the tweet, Chapman also says he’ll provide a “LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!!”
RELATED: Beth Chapman’s Final Reality Series Will Air In September
Edgewater police are asking anyone with any information about the crime that might be helpful to their investigation to contact them at 303-235-0500.
You must log in to post a comment.