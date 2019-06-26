



— Beth Chapman, who was battling cancer, passed away at a hospital in Hawaii, according to a statement posted by her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman. She was 51.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” Duane Chapman wrote.

Just two days ago, Duane Chapman tweeted a photo of his wife’s bedazzled nails, as she lay in her hospital bed. She was reportedly in a medically-induced coma.

“You all know how she is about HER NAILS!!” he tweeted.

You all know how she is about HER NAILS !! pic.twitter.com/w8iWMYrWZd — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 25, 2019

Chapman and her husband found fame on the A&E reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which chronicled the adventures of their family-owned bounty hunting business and aired from 2004 to 2012.

In September 2017 the couple used the official Facebook account to confirm a report that she had been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer.

They revealed during an A&E special “Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives” in November 2017 that the cancer had been removed, but it came back last year.

Duane Chapman was born in Colorado and used to operate a local bail bonds business here before he moved to Hawaii, according to 5280 and The Gazette.

