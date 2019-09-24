Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Ikon Pass is getting more expensive. Arapahoe Basin joined the pass last month.
The price for the pass will jump by between $50 and $100 depending on the version purchased.
Those changes will take place on Oct. 17. Skiers and boarders have about three weeks before the increase goes into effect.
The Matterhorn in Switzerland was added to the Ikon Pass last month.
The pass also gets skiers into Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Aspen/Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain And Eldora, along with multiple locations across the country.
