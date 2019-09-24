  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado News, Ikon Pass, Skiing


DENVER (CBS4)– The Ikon Pass is getting more expensive. Arapahoe Basin joined the pass last month.

(credit: CBS)

The price for the pass will jump by between $50 and $100 depending on the version purchased.

Those changes will take place on Oct. 17. Skiers and boarders have about three weeks before the increase goes into effect.

A photo taken on July 1, 2015 in Zermatt shows the Matterhorn mountain. The resort celebrates this year the 150th anniversary of the iconic Alpine mountain’s first climb. (credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

The Matterhorn in Switzerland was added to the Ikon Pass last month.

arapahoe basin

(credit: Arapahoe Basin / Ian Zinner)

The pass also gets skiers into Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Aspen/Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain And Eldora, along with multiple locations across the country.

