DENVER (CBS4)– If you bought an Ikon Pass there’s a new destination included: the Matterhorn in Switzerland. It’s the first European destination for the ski pass.
The Matterhorn spans both Switzerland and Italy and is the highest skiable terrain in the Alps. The access is seven days to Zermatt and the Matterhorn network with no blackout dates and five-day access on the Ikon Base pass with no blackout dates.
“Connected lift service offers Ikon Pass holders access to Rothorn, Gornergrat and the Schwarzsee-Matterhorn glacier paradise within the Zermatt ski area, plus Cervinia-Valtournenche ski areas in Italy, collectively known as Matterhorn ski paradise,” stated a release explaining the benefits.
The pass also gets skiers into Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Aspen/Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain And Eldora, along with multiple locations across the country.
“The Matterhorn is a true icon known around the world, so we are thrilled to have Zermatt join the Ikon Pass community,” said Erik Forsell, Chief Marketing Officer for Alterra Mountain Company, in a statement. “Ikon Pass strives to continually offer pass holders unique experiences in the mountains. Now they can experience Zermatt’s glacier skiing, traditional Swiss fondue, plus its infamous European après ski across two countries, on one pass.”
You must log in to post a comment.