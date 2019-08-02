  • CBS4On Air

A-Basin, Colorado News, Ikon Pass

(CBS4) – Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will be joining with the Ikon Pass after leaving the Epic Pass family of resorts earlier this year. Ikon passholders will have seven day access to the Colorado ski resort without any blackout dates.

A skier hits a jump at the Treeline Terrain Park at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on May 25, 2019. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The pass also gets skiers into Aspen/Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain And Eldora, along with multiple locations across the country.

Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass offers unlimited skiing at all of its resorts for $939. The Ikon Pass offers unlimited skiing at 38 destinations for $949. Both offer lower priced passes with fewer options.

