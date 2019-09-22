TRAFFIC ALERTI-70 Closed Over The Weekend For Central 70 Project
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a juvenile was shot in the leg early Sunday morning. The boy was taken to the hospital.

It happened near 47th Avenue and Washington Street.

It’s not clear what prompted the shooting or if anyone was arrested.

On Saturday, Denver police responded to Green Valley Ranch West Park after an underage boy was shot and killed.

On Sept. 18, a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed near South Monaco Parkway and Mexico Avenue. Another juvenile was arrested in that shooting.

