DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a juvenile was shot in the leg early Sunday morning. The boy was taken to the hospital.
It happened near 47th Avenue and Washington Street.
ALERT: #Denver Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred near the 4600 Block of Washington St. One Juv Victim was shot in the leg and is being transported to the hospital. The investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/4xeTPbKTzD
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 22, 2019
It’s not clear what prompted the shooting or if anyone was arrested.
On Saturday, Denver police responded to Green Valley Ranch West Park after an underage boy was shot and killed.
On Sept. 18, a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed near South Monaco Parkway and Mexico Avenue. Another juvenile was arrested in that shooting.
