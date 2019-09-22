Koback Runs For 228 Yards, 3 TDs; Toledo Beats Colorado StateBryant Koback had 19 carries for a career-high 228 yards and accounted for four touchdowns and Toledo held on to beat Colorado State 41-35 on Saturday night.

Colorado Outlasts No. 24 Arizona State 34-31Steven Montez threw for 337 yards and had three touchdown passes to Tony Brown, and Colorado beat a ranked road opponent team for the first time in 17 years with a 34-31 win over No. 24 Arizona State on Saturday night.

'I Just Double Down': Von Miller Looking For His First Sack This SeasonVon Miller has dealt with sack droughts before, but never this early in the season.

Buffaloes Head To The Desert To Face Sun Devils After 'Humbling' Loss At Folsom FieldTwo weeks ago The Colorado Buffaloes were flying high after that dramatic overtime win over Nebraska. Last week was a much different story.

4 Things To Watch For In Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers Week 3 MatchupWith a win against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, the Broncos would get their first win at the historic stadium.