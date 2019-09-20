DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a juvenile suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of teenager on Wednesday. Treaujalaune Lornes, 14, was shot near South Monaco Parkway and Mexico Avenue, not far from Cook Park. Lornes was a freshman at George Washington High School.
Lornes was shot at about 4:45 p.m. and police say he died at the hospital later that night.
“Through the investigation, detectives identified another juvenile male as the shooting suspect, and this morning, that juvenile male suspect was arrested for Investigation of Manslaughter, Second Degree Assault, three counts of Felony Menacing, Attempting to Influence a Public Official and Juvenile in Possession of a Handgun,” police stated on Friday. “Because the arrestee is a juvenile, the Denver Police Department is prohibited by law from providing additional information, reports or a booking photo.”
The Denver District Attorney’s Office will make the final determination on charges.
Police asked anyone with information about the deadly shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.
A vigil was planned for Lornes at George Washington High School on Friday evening.
On Sunday, the Denver Post reported Sunday that 15 teens and children have been shot and killed in the city since January 2018, more than in the previous three years combined. This death brings that total to 16. The Post reported gun violence is disproportionately impacting black and Latino teens.
