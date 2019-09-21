Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say someone died at Green Valley Ranch West Park Saturday morning. Details from police are limited.
Officers responded to 45th Avenue and Argonne Street in Denver. Some youth football coaches were seen re-organizing games to another location away from the crime scene.
Details about how the victim died, if anyone else was hurt or if they have any suspect information have not been released.
Witnesses are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
