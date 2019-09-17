Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Duane Chapman, star of “Dog The Bounty Hunter” is home now, resting comfortably after undergoing a reported “heart emergency” at his home in Colorado on Monday. A representative for Chapman sent the update on Tuesday.
“He (Chapman) is overwhelmed by the support of fans and friends from around the world, and is deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers, love, and encouragement,” the representative said.
In June, his wife and co-star, Beth, passed away following a long bout with throat cancer. She was 51.
