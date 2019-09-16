(CBS4) – “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman suffered a “heart emergency” at his home in Colorado this weekend, TMZ reports.
This comes just months after his wife, Beth Chapman, died from throat cancer. She was 51.
Duane Chapman was reportedly taken to a hospital after feeling a pain in his chest. TMZ reported that Chapman may need “corrective surgery.”
“I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your well wishes – keep ’em coming,” a spokesperson for Duane Chapman told CBS4.
Last month, someone broke into his bail bond office in Edgewater.
The criminals took merchandise and items of personal value from “Free As A Bird Bail Bonds.” Stolen items included bounty hunting gear that belonged to Chapman’s late wife Beth.
The Chapmans starred in the popular reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which chronicled the adventures of their family-owned bounty hunting business and aired from 2004 to 2012.
The pair and their son Leland also starred in CMT’s reality series, “Dog and Beth: On the Hunt,” for three seasons from 2013 to 2015.
Memorials were held for Chapman in both Hawaii and Colorado, where the couple kept homes.
