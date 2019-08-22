DENVER (CBS4)– Pres. Donald Trump reacted to John Hickenlooper’s bid for U.S. Senate. Hickenlooper made the announcement early Thursday morning.
.@SenCoryGardner has done a fantastic job representing the people of Colorado. He really knows how to win. Strong on Crime, Borders & the 2nd A, Cory fights hard for our Military & Vets. John Hickenlooper is badly damaged after his horrible run for President. Big Primary trouble!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019
Trump tweeted his support for Sen. Cory Garder, the Republican incumbent, saying that he “has done a fantastic job representing the people of Colorado.” And that “He really knows how to win.”
RELATED: John Hickenlooper Enters Race To Challenge Cory Gardner For Senate In 2020
“Look, I’m a straight shooter. I’ve always said Washington is a lousy place for a guy like me who wants to get things done. But this is no time to walk away from the table. I know changing Washington is hard, but I want to give it a shot,” Hickenlooper said in the video.
You must log in to post a comment.