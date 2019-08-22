Injured Reserve Is A Possibility For Broncos Rookie QB Drew LockDrew Lock says he's not sure when his sprained right thumb will allow him to throw a football again and Broncos coach Vic Fangio won't rule out placing the rookie QB on injured reserve to start the season.

Tim Melville (Who?) Gets First Major League Win As Rockies Defeat DiamondbacksTim Melville pitched seven innings of two-hit ball in his first big league appearance in almost two years, and the Rockies cruised to a 7-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Broncos Bogged Down By Poor Special Teams PlayBroncos coach Vic Fangio is absolving left tackle Garett Bolles of his latest infraction, a holding penalty that wiped out a 45-yard catch by Emmanuel Sanders against the 49ers, but he has no excuse for Denver's continued dismal special teams performances.

Rockies Lose Pitcher Jon Gray For Season With Foot FractureThe Colorado Rockies on Wednesday placed starting pitcher Jon Gray on the 60-day injured list because of a left foot fracture, ending his season. The 27-year-old Gray is 11-8 with a 3.84 ERA this season.

'They Got The Afro On Point': Phillip Lindsay Reacts To New Look In Madden 20The change comes after both the Broncos and Phillip Lindsay called out the popular video game franchise for his initial appearance.