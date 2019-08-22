  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Pres. Donald Trump reacted to John Hickenlooper’s bid for U.S. Senate. Hickenlooper made the announcement early Thursday morning.

Trump tweeted his support for Sen. Cory Garder, the Republican incumbent, saying that he “has done a fantastic job representing the people of Colorado.” And that “He really knows how to win.”

RELATED: John Hickenlooper Enters Race To Challenge Cory Gardner For Senate In 2020

“Look, I’m a straight shooter. I’ve always said Washington is a lousy place for a guy like me who wants to get things done. But this is no time to walk away from the table. I know changing Washington is hard, but I want to give it a shot,” Hickenlooper said in the video.

