



– There are reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Denver and other cities are planning to round up undocumented immigrants this weekend. Some people in Denver have sought sanctuary in churches to avoid being detained by ICE.

The New York Times reports the raids will happen Sunday and take place over a couple days. In anticipation of the raids, Denver city officials and immigrant rights groups are sharing information about the law with people facing deportation orders.

President Trump said raids to arrest and deport undocumented migrants would begin on Sunday in a sweep that immigration officials said could roll out over days https://t.co/4QoZqbu6Z4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 12, 2019

Denver Public Schools sent out a district-wide robocall and email, notifying parents of President Trump’s statement on immigration enforcement.

The email states, “We want to remind our families of resources related to immigration rights that are available on our Safe and Welcoming School District webpage. Denver Public Schools is committed to ensuring that all of our families know their rights and that our schools are safe and welcoming places for all students, including for our immigrant students.”

According to a district spokesperson, Denver Public schools was assured by ICE authorities that agents will not target students in the classroom.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock appeared on CNN Thursday night to announce a city partnership to prepare the undocumented immigrant community. Hancock says Denver officials never received advance notice of the raids on Sunday.

#Denver will always stand with families fleeing violence and do whatever we can to prevent the inhumane practice of family separation. We are an inclusive, compassionate and welcoming city and the threats of this White House, will never weaken our resolve. pic.twitter.com/jVn9gm5tZq — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) July 12, 2019

Hancock told CNN’s Erin Burnett that he believes ICE has been making calls to human services departments in the targeted cities asking for assistance in the event that “they are rounding up children.”

“The reality is we cannot trust the president’s word, and once again he is using the lies and the inhumane acts of pursuing and putting our immigrants in a deep state of fear to play political games,” Hancock said Thursday on “Erin Burnett OutFront.”

ICE had originally planned to arrest and deport families in 10 cities in late June, according to a senior immigration official. In addition to Denver, the raids were expected in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York and San Francisco. Operations are now expected to begin in all of those cities on Sunday except for New Orleans, which is currently being impacted by tropical storm Barry.