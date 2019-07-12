AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of protesters gathered in Aurora on Friday evening to march to the ICE detention facility where illegal and undocumented immigrants are being housed. They also removed the U.S. flag, replaced it with a Mexican flag, and spray painted graffiti on the American flag before they replaced it flying upside down.
This comes before planned ICE raids in Denver and 10 other cities nationwide.
The protesters say they are demonstrating against the treatment of the people living inside. It was unclear why the American flag was vandalized or what message was written on the flag in spray paint.
The immigration raids are set to happen this weekend. They were initially ordered by Pres. Donald Trump last month but he delayed the action by two weeks.
Some people in Denver have sought sanctuary in churches to avoid being detained by ICE.
In anticipation of the raids, Denver city officials and immigrant rights groups are sharing information about the law with people facing deportation orders.
ICE had originally planned to arrest and deport families in 10 cities in late June, according to a senior immigration official. In addition to Denver, the raids were expected in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York and San Francisco. Operations are now expected to begin in all of those cities on Sunday except for New Orleans, which is currently being impacted by tropical storm Barry.