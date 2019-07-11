  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Donald Trump, Immigration Customs Enforcement


DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis released a statement on Pres. Donald Trump’s plan to launch a series of raids across the country, including Denver. Last month, Pres. Trump planned ICE raids for Denver and 10 other cities in the U.S. before he delayed the action.

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

“If true, these reports are of great concern and another failure of leadership by the Trump administration. Instead of working with Congress to find a real, comprehensive solution to our broken immigration system, the President is unfortunately focused on creating uncertainty and fear. These actions make our communities less safe and increase distrust of law enforcement. Colorado celebrates our immigrant communities, and we will not allow the public safety of Coloradans to be held hostage by the Trump administration,” said Polis in a statement.

RELATED: Jeanette Vizguerra Among Those Taking Sanctuary In Denver Church Ahead Of ICE Raids

The anticipated sweep in June was expected to be similar to operations that authorities have regularly done since 2003. They often produce hundreds of arrests. The president delayed the scheduled June sweep for a couple of weeks.

Comments
  1. Codswallop Hogwash says:
    July 11, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    What part of ILLEGAL does Polis not understand? There is only on LEGAL way to deal with this, and that is send the ILLEGALS back to where they came from. Only the Dumocrats could see it any other way. Maybe it is time to impeach Polis.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s