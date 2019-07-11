DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis released a statement on Pres. Donald Trump’s plan to launch a series of raids across the country, including Denver. Last month, Pres. Trump planned ICE raids for Denver and 10 other cities in the U.S. before he delayed the action.
“If true, these reports are of great concern and another failure of leadership by the Trump administration. Instead of working with Congress to find a real, comprehensive solution to our broken immigration system, the President is unfortunately focused on creating uncertainty and fear. These actions make our communities less safe and increase distrust of law enforcement. Colorado celebrates our immigrant communities, and we will not allow the public safety of Coloradans to be held hostage by the Trump administration,” said Polis in a statement.
RELATED: Jeanette Vizguerra Among Those Taking Sanctuary In Denver Church Ahead Of ICE Raids
The anticipated sweep in June was expected to be similar to operations that authorities have regularly done since 2003. They often produce hundreds of arrests. The president delayed the scheduled June sweep for a couple of weeks.
What part of ILLEGAL does Polis not understand? There is only on LEGAL way to deal with this, and that is send the ILLEGALS back to where they came from. Only the Dumocrats could see it any other way. Maybe it is time to impeach Polis.