DENVER (CBS4)– Starting Monday, E-cigarettes and vaping devices are illegal indoors in Colorado. Public health officials say the new law will protect everyone from secondhand exposure.

Supporters say it’s one way to discourage teenagers from using e-cigarettes.

Dr. Heather Hoch, a Pediatric Pulmonologist at Children’s Hospital Colorado, told CBS4’s Shaun Boyd in January one cartridge in an e-cigarette contains as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes, as well as other toxic chemicals.

A recent study found 27 percent of minors in Colorado use the devices. In November, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Colorado teenagers vape or use e-cigarettes more than any other state.

